Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Elko, NV
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
