Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 10:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.