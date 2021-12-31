It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. You may want to st…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 12-degree low is fo…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likel…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15. A 12-degree low is for…
Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of sno…