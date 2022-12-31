Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.