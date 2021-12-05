Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.