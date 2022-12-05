 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

