Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Elko, NV
