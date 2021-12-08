Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks t…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …