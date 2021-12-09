Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Elko, NV
