Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.