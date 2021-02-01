 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Elko, NV

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

