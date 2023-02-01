It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Elko, NV
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
