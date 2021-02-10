 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Elko, NV

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

