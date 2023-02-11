It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 18. 13 degrees is today's low. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Elko, NV
