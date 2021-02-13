 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Elko, NV

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

