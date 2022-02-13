Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.