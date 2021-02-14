 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News