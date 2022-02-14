Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 12:15 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Elko, NV
