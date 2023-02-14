Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Elko, NV
