Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.