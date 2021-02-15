 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Elko, NV

It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

Local Weather

