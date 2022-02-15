Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
