It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.