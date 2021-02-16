 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News