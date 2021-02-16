Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 5…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm …
For the drive home in Elko: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. W…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Sunday, with te…