Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.