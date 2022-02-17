 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News