Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

