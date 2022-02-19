Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV
