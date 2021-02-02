 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Elko, NV

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

