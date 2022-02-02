 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20. 10 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

