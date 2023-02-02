Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 9. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
