Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Elko ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. D…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees t…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
For the drive home in Elko: Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sno…
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be ju…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures…