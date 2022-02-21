Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:45 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV
