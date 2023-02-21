The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Elko, NV
