Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Elko, NV
