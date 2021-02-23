Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Elko, NV
