It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9. 3 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21. A 17-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Elko's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures wil…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with fore…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…