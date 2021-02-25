Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
