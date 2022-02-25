 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

