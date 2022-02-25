It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9. 3 degrees is today's l…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21. A 17-degree low is fo…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
Elko's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures wil…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.