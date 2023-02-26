Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 10:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Elko could see per…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 17. Today's forecasted low…