Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 10:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.