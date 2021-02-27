Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Friday, with temper…
This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents sho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. T…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. The are…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. Th…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's …