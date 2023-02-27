Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Elko could see per…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Models are …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 17. Today's forecasted low…