 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News