Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 4:00 AM PST.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Elko, NV
