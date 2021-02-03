 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

