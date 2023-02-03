It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.