It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Elko, NV
