Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Elko, NV
