Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Elko, NV
