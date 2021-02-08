Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Winds s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Th…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 de…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. The a…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It…