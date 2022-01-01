Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.