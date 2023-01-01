Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Wi…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bare…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34. We'll see a low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
For the drive home in Elko: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locall…
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should exp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degree…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …