Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

