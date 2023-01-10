Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Elko, NV

Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.